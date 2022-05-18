AAP Uttarakhand chief ministerial candidate Ajay Kothiyal resigns from party
MUSSOORIE: Colonel (retd) Ajay Kothiyal, who was the Aam Admi Party’s (AAP) chief ministerial candidate during the assembly elections of Uttarakhand, resigned from the party on Wednesday.
“I was the member of the party from April 19, 2021, till 18 May 2022 and taking the sentiments of ex-army men, ex-paramilitary, senior citizens, intellectuals, women and youth into account, I have resigned from the party,” Kothiyal said in his letter written to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.
Col Kothiyal, a decorated officer of the Indian Army, founded a youth foundation and started training youngsters in the state for recruitment to the Army and other defence services.
Kothiyal was given the AAP ticket to contest from Uttarkashi, a remote border district, and was pitted as the chief ministerial candidate from the party, but he lost in the elections. Suresh Chauhan from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won from the seat.
Colonel Kothiyal has been felicitated with gallantry awards including Kirti Chakra, Shaurya Chakra and Vishisht Seva Medal. He also served as the principal of the Nehru Mountaineering Institute, Uttarakhand, and has climbed Mt Everest twice
After a dismal performance by the AAP in Uttarakhand, the party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal had dissolved the party’s state unit and all the 13 district units in the state on April 29 and appointed Deepak Bali as the new state unit president. Bali had unsuccessfully contested the assembly election from Kashipur seat in Kumaon. The decision to restructure the party in the state was awaited as the party performed poorly in the February 14 assembly election, as no AAP candidate could win even a single seat in the 70-member legislative assembly.
Centre issues notification merging Delhi's three civic bodies from May 22
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued a notification for the unification of three municipal corporations of Delhi into a single entity with effect from May 22. With this, the South, North, and East MCD will be treated as one Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
UP govt asks varsities to submit report on paper leak incidents
LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh higher education department has sought action taken reports from state universities on the recent incidents of paper leak in undergraduate and postgraduate exams, asking vice-chancellors to submit the information in this regard. Joint director (higher education), Krishna Chandra Verma, has written to the registrar of state universities to make available the report on the e-mail ID of the directorate at (dhedegreevikas@gmail.com).
Couple moves HC after frozen embryo caught in legal tangle
Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) on Wednesday directed the Hinduja Hospital to reply to a petition filed by a Ghatkopar-based couple, seeking to complete their surrogacy procedure, which they had started before the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) Act and the Surrogacy Act came into effect. The couple moved the HC seeking urgent directions to the hospital to transfer their cryopreserved embryos to a fertility centre at Thane or any other ART clinics in Mumbai.
AIMPLB to provide legal aid to Gyanvapi mosque committee
LUCKNOW The All-India Muslim Personal Law Board has decided to provide legal aid to the Intezamiya Masajid Committee and its lawyers in the Gyanvapi Masjid case and launch a nationwide agitation, if necessary, to apprise the public about the “real intention” of creating disputes over places of worship. The board members also discussed Mathura's Shahi Eidgah mosque, over which a suit has been filed seeking removal of the mosque from Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi.
5 UP districts among top 10 aspirational districts, says Yogi
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that eight of Uttar Pradesh's aspirational districts had got good ranking among the 112 aspirational districts of India while the state's five districts figured among the top 10 aspirational districts with Balrampur getting the top ranking, according to a press release. The Niti Ayog had identified UP's eight districts as aspirational districts. These included Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Sonebhadra, Chandauli, Fatehpur, Chitrakoot, Bahraich and Shravasti.
