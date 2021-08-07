Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
dehradun news

AAP’s Kejriwal likely to visit Uttarakhand on Sunday, say party leaders

It is being speculated that Arvind Kejriwal may also announce the AAP’s presumptive chief minister for the 2022 Uttarakhand elections.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 12:51 AM IST
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Uttarakhand State AAP in-charge Dinesh Mohaniya (L) and Colonel Ajay Kothiyal (R) address at his press conference in Dehradun. (PTI)

Dehradun: Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal is likely to visit Uttarakhand on Sunday, his second visit since he travelled to the hill state in July to announce free power up to 300 units to all the households in the state, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

An AAP leader familiar with the party’s strategy for next year’s state elections said the AAP convenor is expected to make another promise to the people that the party will fulfil if the AAP comes to power.

It is being speculated that he may also announce the party’s presumptive chief minister for the 2022 state elections.

AAP state unit chief SS Kaler said Kejriwal was scheduled to travel to Uttarakhand every month “and make a similar announcement on other domains.”

“It would include water, education, health and other basic amenities for the public which are necessary for any state. These won’t be mere announcements but our promises that will be fulfilled if AAP wins 2022 elections,” he said.

In July the AAP’s state unit launched “Kejriwal Muft Bijli Guarantee Card” under which party’s 10,000 workers are to visit households in all the 70 assembly seats and ask people to register for the free electricity to get the “guarantee card” that the party will deliver on its promise if it comes to power.

The BJP and the Congress, however, dismissed the AAP effort to emerge as the third player in state politics.

BJP state media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan said, “It is the modus operandi of AAP to make false promises which they can’t fulfill. They are doing the same in Uttarakhand too but they won’t succeed as people are here are aware of their despicable tactics.”

The state Congress called the AAP’s promises a political gimmick.

“They know that they have no political ground in Uttarakhand. Hence making such promises months before the elections to garner some votes. But, the people of Uttarakhand are smart enough to not fall in their trap,” said party state spokesperson Garima Dasauni.

