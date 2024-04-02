Action against corrupt will be intensified in third term: PM Modi in Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that action against the corrupt will be intensified in the third term of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and added that he is not afraid of the “threats and insults” from the Opposition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally at Rudrapur of Kumaon region in Uttarakhand on Tuesday. (ANI)

Addressing an election rally at Rudrapur of Kumaon region in Uttarakhand, Modi said that in the 2024 general elections, the fight is between the honest and the corrupt, and between the transparent and the dynastic people.

“There are two groups. One side is us- honest and transparent. On the other side, corrupt and dynastic people have gathered. They are insulting and threatening Modi. We are saying remove corruption. They are saying save corrupt. But people in the country have given a call and I listen to this call. Modi is not afraid of their insults and threats. Action will continue against the corrupt. In the third term, action will be intensified against corruption. It affects people and I wouldn’t allow that. This is Modi’s guarantee,” the PM said.

Modi also accused the Congress of provoking people and pushing the country into instability and anarchy and urged people to punish those who want to break the country.

“They (Congress) are saying if the country chooses Modi government for the third term, the country will be set on fire. Do you agree with this? Will you allow this? Is this the language of democracy? Clear them one by one, don’t let them stay in the field. The Congress is now provoking people. It is pushing the country into instability and anarchy. Those who want to break this country, shouldn’t they be punished?”

Earlier on Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, at the INDIA bloc rally called against the backdrop of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in the excise policy case at the Ramlila Maidan in the national capital, had accused the Prime Minister of trying to do “match-fixing” in the Lok Sabha polls and claimed that if the BJP wins the election, it would change the Constitution, and then India would be “finished” and the country would be “on fire”. Gandhi claimed that if the Constitution is finished, the country would be “torn apart into different states” and it would “not survive”.

Modi at the Rudrapur rally said, “The coming five years will be years of development and big decisions, but for this, you have to further strengthen Modi. On all five seats, ensure the victory of our candidates with maximum votes.”

“When you go to local deities in your villages, bow on my part and offer pranam to villagers on my behalf,” the PM added.

All five seats in Uttarakhand will go to polls in the first phase of elections on April 19.