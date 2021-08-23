Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Action will be taken if something 'insulting' was said: Uttarakhand ex-CM Rawat
dehradun news

Action will be taken if something 'insulting' was said: Uttarakhand ex-CM Rawat

Rawat’s comments come in the backdrop of Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu’s advisor posting a sketch of the former Prime Minister on social media.
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 07:09 PM IST
Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat(PTI Photo)

Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Monday said that action will be taken against party workers if anyone was found making insulting comments against former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Rawat’s comments come in the backdrop of Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu’s advisor posting a sketch of the former Prime Minister on social media.

“She was one of the most popular leaders and a mother figure to us. If something insulting was said about her, we will condemn it and if it is proven during collection of info then action will be taken,” Rawat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Rawat also clarified that the party strictly maintains that Jammu & Kashmir is an integral part of India.

“Nobody has the right to cast a doubt on that status, let alone issuing a statement,” Rawat said. He however said that there is a possibility that the statements made by Sidhu’s advisors were twisted ahead of the polls which will be held in Punjab next year.

Controversy erupted after Sidhu's advisors Malvinder Singh Mali and Pyare Lal Garg made remarks regarding the revocation of Article 370 and Article 35A in Kashmir and Pakistan respectively to which Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh took exception. He also asked the newly-appointed Punjab Congress to ‘rein’ in his advisors. “The atrocious and ill-conceived comments were potentially dangerous to the peace and stability of the state and the country,” Singh said in a statement.

RELATED STORIES

Sidhu’s advisor Malvinder Singh Mali however told news agency ANI that the posts made in social media were ‘final’. “Whatever I had to say, I've said on social media, and that is final. If anyone makes a mistake, they should reflect. We must continue to work for the welfare of Punjab,” Mali, who called Kashmir a country of the Kashmiri people, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Garg and Mali were both summoned by Sidhu after their comments led to widespread criticism from the BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal and even from leaders within the Congress.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
harish rawat navjot singh sidhu
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Cong, AAP adopt new tactics to target BJP in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand assembly remembers senior leader Indira Hridayesh

India's 'highest' herbal park opens at 11,000 feet: All you need to know

Uttarakhand SDRF on alert after IMD’S warning of heavy rainfall for next 2 days
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP