After 20 months, vehicular traffic resumes on Indo-Nepal border in Champawat

Movement of vehicular traffic has resumed at the Indo-Nepal border between Banbasa of Champawat district in Uttarakhand and Mahendra Nagar of western Nepal from Wednesday evening. It had been stopped in March 2020 after the Indo-Nepal border was sealed in a bid to check the spread of Covid-19.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Vehicular traffic has resumed on Wednesday evening after the Nepal administration’s permission between Banbasa and Mahendra Nagar. Vehicle owners will have to show Nepalese authorities either a RT-PCR report or double vaccination certificates,” said Indra Singh, in-charge, immigration check-post, Banbasa.

The international border had been sealed on March 23, 2020 from both sides in a bid to check the spread of the Covid-19 infection. Later, Indian authorities had permitted Nepalese citizen to cross the border in their vehicles but Nepalese authorities continued with the ban for Indian citizens and their vehicles.

A few months ago, Nepalese authorities had allowed Indians to enter their side with certain SOP in place but the ban on vehicles remained. On October 30, Indo-Nepal friendly bus services also resumed after 19 months between Mahendra Nagar and Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Traders of Banbasa have been demanding that the Nepalese administration allow vehicular traffic to Mahindra Nagar. They requested Ram Prasad Subedi, charge d’affaires in the Nepalese embassy in India about permission when he visited Banbasa on Saturday. A delegation of traders also visited Mahendra Nagar and met Nepalese authorities along with Nepalese traders about the issue.

The Nepalese administration opened its border for Indian vehicles on Wednesday evening but owners will have to show a RT-PCR report or a double vaccination certificate. Vehicle owners will be allowed up to Mahendra Nagar only, a city of western Nepal. For further onward journey they will have to be registered with the Nepal government’s portal.