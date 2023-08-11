Home / Cities / Dehradun News / After MP, Uttarakhand to introduce MBBS courses in Hindi in state colleges this month

After MP, Uttarakhand to introduce MBBS courses in Hindi in state colleges this month

PTI
Aug 11, 2023

Uttarakhand will be the second state in the country after Madhya Pradesh to introduce MBBS courses in Hindi.

Uttarakhand will introduce MBBS courses in Hindi in the state's medical colleges this month, Minister of Health and Education Dhan Singh Rawat said here on Friday.

Uttarakhand minister said, "It will be a big gift for the students who have had Hindi as their medium of education."
Uttarakhand minister said, “It will be a big gift for the students who have had Hindi as their medium of education.” A file pic of students during MBBS councelling. (Keshav Singh/HT)

He said Uttarakhand will be the second state in the country after Madhya Pradesh to bring such an initiative.

Rawat said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has agreed to formally launch the MBBS courses in Hindi in Uttarakhand's medical colleges before the end of August.

He added that the syllabus for the courses in Hindi was prepared by a state government-appointed committee of expert doctors, who studied the Madhya Pradesh model before finalising it for medical colleges of Uttarakhand.

The Uttarakhand minister said the syllabus was submitted by an expert panel to the Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna University of Medical Education, which has also completed all formalities for its introduction.

It will be a big gift for the students who have had Hindi as their medium of education, he added.

Rawat had gone to Delhi to invite the Union health minister to formally launch the MBBS courses in Hindi in Uttarakhand and attend the groundbreaking ceremony of a satellite centre of AIIMS, Rishikesh, in Udham Singh Nagar.

He said Mandaviya gave his consent to attend both programmes.

