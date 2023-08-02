Over 1500 candidates out of first round of MBBS/ BDS counselling

LUCKNOW: Mistake in following procedures forced 1560 candidates to skip the first round of NEET-2023 counselling, as they did not submit the counselling fee or did not submit documents properly with the directorate of medical education and training, Uttar Pradesh that is conducting the counselling. The first round of counselling is being done for about 11000 MBBS/BDS seats (Pic for representation)

“These candidates still have the option to participate in the next round of counselling,” said Kinjal Singh, director general, medical education, on Tuesday.

The directorate has published the list of students who failed to pay security fee or their documents were rejected during online verification process. As many as 1300 candidates did not pay fee while documents of 260 were rejected. The registration fee was ₹2000.

The first round of counselling is being done for about 11000 MBBS/BDS seats and 18717 candidates got registered for it. After registration, the candidates were required to upload documents and get them verified via an online process.

They were also required to submit security fee according to the choice of seat and colleges they wanted. For government institutions, the fee was ₹30,000, while for private MBBS colleges it was ₹2 lakh and for private dental colleges ₹1 lakh. Among the candidates, 1560 could not fulfil the directions.

“The candidates who registered in the first round of counselling will now have to participate in the second round and will have less choices, as seats in high-ranking government institutes are locked in the first round. This will leave fewer options for those joining the second round of counselling,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, association of International Doctors.

The first round of counselling will get completed and merit list will be out on August 3 after which students can join the institutes allotted. Students can download allotment letters and join designated colleges between August 5 and 8.

Once students join colleges, the remaining seats in each college will be uploaded on the portal for the next round of counselling. Students can then check for availability of seats and lock their choice of college. The merit list will be published again and same process for admission will be followed.

