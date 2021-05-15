As of now, my priority is my state & its people: Raghav Juyal

Battling Covid infection dancer, actor and TV anchor Raghav Juyal, who was in midst of professional commitments, came back to his home state Uttarakhand to restore his health. But, putting everything behind he started helping those in need in the best possible way.

“I just can’t go back leaving my people who are like my family in lurch and join the bandwagon to earn money. I am no big star, in fact I’m in the beginning of my career and absolutely respect my work but for now my priority is my state and its people who are fighting the second wave of this deadly pandemic. I am giving my all to be of some help to those who are living in the worst hit areas,” said the ‘Bahut Hua Samman’ and ‘ABCD-2’ actor.

With regular posts and appeals on social media, Raghav wants more people to come forward and help. “I am making constant appeals for help as I know social media has a vast reach. It’s a challenging phase for the entire country where people are constantly losing their loved ones. In such gloomy times, I have seen many celebs making fun videos, flashing abs and what not! This actually left me baffled thinking what’s wrong with us? Have we crossed the line of selfishness and become too practical because for me this is inhuman!.”

Giving an insight on his emotions side, he said, “I am fun loving person and trust me I too never knew that I have such strong emotional side to myself. Maybe seeing so much pain and agony around made me go out the way and forget all. I came back home to get better but when I reached here, I saw my brother and numerous young volunteers doing so much for people on ground level. This inspired me. I along with my close friend Cheenu, who runs Khushi Foundation in Mumbai, decided to work together towards helping as many as we can and save lives. We are all set to open our first help desk at Pawri following many more villages,” he said.

Raghav did call up actor and social worker Sonu Sood and asked how to go about it. “It was in the beginning I called him: ‘Bhai please tell me how to go about it?’ He guided me and then him team recently helped me in getting an elderly woman admitted in a big hospital. Also, I am grateful to Uttarakhand Governor’s office for providing me with a team helping me take efforts far and wide. Now, I want more celebs to come forward and help in whatever capacity they can,” said Raghav who was last seen anchoring reality ‘Dance Deewane 3.’

Battling Covid infection dancer, actor and TV anchor Raghav Juyal, who was in midst of professional commitments, came back to his home state Uttarakhand to restore his health. But, putting everything behind he started helping those in need in the best possible way. “I just can’t go back leaving my people who are like my family in lurch and join the bandwagon to earn money. I am no big star, in fact I’m in the beginning of my career and absolutely respect my work but for now my priority is my state and its people who are fighting the second wave of this deadly pandemic. I am giving my all to be of some help to those who are living in the worst hit areas,” said the ‘Bahut Hua Samman’ and ‘ABCD-2’ actor. With regular posts and appeals on social media, Raghav wants more people to come forward and help. “I am making constant appeals for help as I know social media has a vast reach. It’s a challenging phase for the entire country where people are constantly losing their loved ones. In such gloomy times, I have seen many celebs making fun videos, flashing abs and what not! This actually left me baffled thinking what’s wrong with us? Have we crossed the line of selfishness and become too practical because for me this is inhuman!.” MORE FROM THIS SECTION Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Tehri damages houses, shops: Official Uttarakhand says need 1 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses per day Uttarakhand goes under stricter curfew from Tuesday amid Covid-19 surge HC raps Uttarakhand for organising religious events amid pandemic Giving an insight on his emotions side, he said, “I am fun loving person and trust me I too never knew that I have such strong emotional side to myself. Maybe seeing so much pain and agony around made me go out the way and forget all. I came back home to get better but when I reached here, I saw my brother and numerous young volunteers doing so much for people on ground level. This inspired me. I along with my close friend Cheenu, who runs Khushi Foundation in Mumbai, decided to work together towards helping as many as we can and save lives. We are all set to open our first help desk at Pawri following many more villages,” he said. Raghav did call up actor and social worker Sonu Sood and asked how to go about it. “It was in the beginning I called him: ‘Bhai please tell me how to go about it?’ He guided me and then him team recently helped me in getting an elderly woman admitted in a big hospital. Also, I am grateful to Uttarakhand Governor’s office for providing me with a team helping me take efforts far and wide. Now, I want more celebs to come forward and help in whatever capacity they can,” said Raghav who was last seen anchoring reality ‘Dance Deewane 3.’