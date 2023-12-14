Bhagwant Mann conducts surprise inspections at government schools in Rupnagar

​Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday conducted surprise inspections at several government schools in Rupnagar district to see the changes in the state’s education sector.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann conducted surprise inspections at government schools in Rupnagar. (HT Photo)

.Mann visited a “School of Eminence” in Sukho Majra and Government Senior Secondary School, Lutheri village to inspect the facilities being provided at the institutions.

During the visit, Mann emphasised that the visit was to see the working of these schools and address shortcomings, if any.

On the issue of lack of transportation from remote areas, the CM said the state government was providing buses to all government schools to ensure that no student was denied education because of this problem.

He said that that the scheme of free transportation was introduced as insufficient resources was forcing students, particularly girls, to drop out from schools. Mann claimed that a large number of children were moving from private schools to government institutions because of the facilities being provided there. The chief minister expressed hope that this shift would yield results and bolster the government endeavours.

He said that state government was transforming infrastructure at government schools, and Punjab would surely emerge as a role model across the country.

Mann said that the government schools would deliver better education than the private institutions and parents would take pride in enrolling their children in government schools.

The CM said that government had appointed “campus managers” to oversee arrangements and ensure smooth operations.