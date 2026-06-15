Dehradun, After getting scolded for stealing money, a 21-year-old "drug addict" allegedly shot his elder brother dead and later staged a protest with the body to mislead investigators, police here said on Monday.

Called out for theft and drug use, man kills brother; stages protest to mislead police

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The victim, Sohail Haroon, a local advocate, was shot in the neck inside his house in Bhuddi village on Sunday night.

The accused has been identified as Shahid Haroon, an alleged drug addict with a criminal background.

Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Singh Dobal told reporters that a dispute over money led to the killing.

According to the police, Sohail recently discovered that Shahid had stolen their father's ATM card and withdrawn around ₹10 lakh from the bank account for personal expenses. When the advocate confronted and beat his younger brother over the theft, Shahid planned the murder.

To execute the crime and evade detection, Shahid deactivated the recording function on the household CCTV cameras two days before the incident, leaving them only on a live feed. On Sunday night, he shot Sohail with a .32 bore country-made pistol and hid the weapon in a bathroom, the SSP said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} When a local resident reached the house after hearing the gunshot, Shahid claimed that an unidentified intruder had entered the house and shot his brother. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When a local resident reached the house after hearing the gunshot, Shahid claimed that an unidentified intruder had entered the house and shot his brother. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The siblings were alone in the house as their parents left for the Haj about three weeks ago.

The accused then incited relatives and locals to place Sohail's body on the Dehradun-Paonta National Highway, blocking traffic to divert police suspicion and project himself as a grieving victim, Dobal added.

A police team from Sadar and Patel Nagar Kotwali reached the spot after receiving information about the blockade. Forensic units collected evidence from the crime scene, and police subsequently recovered the pistol from the bathroom.

Patel Nagar Police have registered two separate cases under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita . The first case relates to murder and concealment of evidence, while the second is for blocking the highway and misbehaving with police personnel, the SSP said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The deceased is survived by another elder brother, who serves in the Navy and a married sister. Further investigation is underway, the SSP added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.