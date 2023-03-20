CCTV cameras to be upgraded for live feed from Badrinath throughout year

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent
Mar 20, 2023 08:26 AM IST

Ashok Kumar, the state police chief, said the CCTV coverage will also be extended to the nearby areas as well

Directions have been issued for the up gradation of CCTV cameras at the Badrinath shrine for the monitoring of their live feed throughout the year at the Uttarakhand Police headquarters in Dehradun.

Char Dham Yatra is scheduled to begin in April. (HT PHOTO)

Ashok Kumar, the state police chief, said the CCTV coverage will be extended to the nearby areas as well as he visited Badrinath over the weekend to review the preparations ahead of the Char Dham Yatra scheduled to begin in April.

He cited tourist activities in nearby Mana, the last village along the China border, and said there is a need for a supervision post there too.

Kumar also reviewed the residential mess and other facilities of the police personnel deployed at the Badrinath shrine.

Badarinath, which is located in the Chamoli district 3,133 metres above sea level, is one of the holiest shrines for Hindus, especially Vaishnavites. It is also part of the Panch Badri temples.

