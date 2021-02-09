Pollution board gives Patanjali 15 days to pay 1 crore for non-compliance

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has fined Patanjali Peya Pvt Ltd ₹1 crore for non-compliance with Plastic Waste Management Rules and given it 15 days to pay it.

In a letter dated February 3 to the company, CPCB chairman Shiv Das Meena said it violated Rule 9 of the rules “in terms of the principle of Extended Producer Liability…”

The rules mandate companies to establish a system for collecting the plastic waste generated due to their products.

The CPCB’s letter said the body issued letters to the company in February and August but received no reply. It added the CPCB informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) about it. Thereafter, NGT in September directed CPCB to take coercive action.

In October, the CPCB also issued a notice to the company for the closure of operations of its unit and levying environment compensation for non-compliance with provisions of the rules. After this, Patanjali sought time till the end of October but, “has not submitted an application for registration under the rules so far”.

SK Tijariwala, Patanjali’s public relations officer, said they have received the notice from the CPCB and were evaluating the administrative and legal procedure to comply. “The Central Pollution Control Board has given us 15 days to submit a reply and we will ensure the timely submission of the reply,” he said. “Patanjali and its group companies are committed to cleaner environment and are law abiding companies which always try to follow all laws, rules and regulations of land. We are in touch with the CPCB to comply with the notice and we will try to resolve this matter at earliest.”