Chandigarh Sahitya Akademi felicitates city authors

Chandigarh Sahitya Akademi held its annual award ceremony and felicitated senior city authors of Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu, Sanskrit and English on Saturday The five authors who were felicitated by Chandigarh Sahitya Akademi during its annual award ceremony on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The award of recognition was given to Sushma Alankar, Jaspal Singh, M Shakeel Khan, Kumar Sharma ‘Anil’ and Gul Chauhan on the occasion.

About the authors

Sushma Alankar is scholar of Sanskrit with six books and fifteen highly acclaimed book-length research treatises to her credit.

Jaspal Singh, a well known scholar and academician, former editor of Desh Sevak and former principal of Ambedkar Institute.

M Shakeel Khan is a retired professor of Panjab University’s Urdu department. He has written more than 100 research papers and delivered lectures in many foreign universities.

Kumar Sharma, who is a senior accounts officer in the office of principal accountant general, Haryana, has made a name for himself as a Hindi poet and prose writer at national level.

Gul Chauhan is a prolific writer of Punjabi and has ten books to his credit which, includes six collections of short stories and two novels.