Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Chandigarh Sahitya Akademi felicitates city authors

Chandigarh Sahitya Akademi felicitates city authors

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 26, 2023 04:03 AM IST

The award of recognition was given to Sushma Alankar, Jaspal Singh, M Shakeel Khan, Kumar Sharma ‘Anil’ and Gul Chauhan on the occasion

Chandigarh Sahitya Akademi held its annual award ceremony and felicitated senior city authors of Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu, Sanskrit and English on Saturday

The five authors who were felicitated by Chandigarh Sahitya Akademi during its annual award ceremony on Saturday. (HT Photo)
The five authors who were felicitated by Chandigarh Sahitya Akademi during its annual award ceremony on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The award of recognition was given to Sushma Alankar, Jaspal Singh, M Shakeel Khan, Kumar Sharma ‘Anil’ and Gul Chauhan on the occasion.

About the authors

Sushma Alankar is scholar of Sanskrit with six books and fifteen highly acclaimed book-length research treatises to her credit.

Jaspal Singh, a well known scholar and academician, former editor of Desh Sevak and former principal of Ambedkar Institute.

M Shakeel Khan is a retired professor of Panjab University’s Urdu department. He has written more than 100 research papers and delivered lectures in many foreign universities.

Kumar Sharma, who is a senior accounts officer in the office of principal accountant general, Haryana, has made a name for himself as a Hindi poet and prose writer at national level.

Gul Chauhan is a prolific writer of Punjabi and has ten books to his credit which, includes six collections of short stories and two novels.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out