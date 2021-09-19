Char Dham yatra leads to surge in pilgrim footfall in Haridwar, over 5k arrive daily

With the High Court allowing Char Dham yatra with Covid-19 curbs, pilgrim influx in Haridwar has suddenly witnessed a major spike.

On a daily basis, over 5000 pilgrims and tourists are arriving at Har-Ki-Pauri with many of them heading towards Char Dham situated in Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi districts.

Owing to Haridwar falling in Garhwal division and being the entry point of the revered Char Dham shrines of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath along with, Hemkund Sahib, pilgrims from other states start their journey from Haridwar.

From ancient times, taking sacred Ganga dip prior to going on Char Dham pilgrimage is considered auspicious.

Booking and occupancy in hotels, guest houses, lodges, dharamshalas and ashrams have increased manifold in just two days after the opening up of Char Dham shrines for devotees.

Ganga ghats at Har-Ki-Pauri, along with hotels and dharamshalas, are witnessing a major rush as just less than 45 days are left for the closure of the Char Dham portals.

Travel Association of Haridwar general secretary Sumit Shrikunj pointed that already a large number of enquiries and bookings by pilgrims and tourists from neighbouring states are being received.

“We have sent people on Char Dham pilgrimage with adherence to Covid-19 guidelines. There is much relief that finally the High Court and the state government has allowed the annual Char Dham pilgrimage which is linked to the livelihood of thousands of people here,” said Travel Association general secretary Shrikunj.

Hotelier Neeraj Kumar said that the previous year, Char Dham pilgrimage also got affected due to Covid-19 which resulted in a major loss to the hotel industry in the state.

Hoteliers have also started calling additional staff to cater to the rise in the number of bookings on a daily basis. Hotel rooms as low as ₹500 to 5000 are available in Haridwar with the majority of hotels complying with Covid-19 SoP.

Tour Traveler Association is charging 3.90 lakh for 10 days for a 27 seater tempo traveller and 75,000 for a five-seat car for nine days of Char Dham pilgrimage from Haridwar.

Mansarovar Vyapar Mandal president Rakesh Khanna thanked chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for presenting the legal as well as the religious, spiritual and economic aspect of the opening of the Char Dham pilgrimage.

“Allowing Char Dham pilgrimage is a welcome step. Traders are a happy lot as for the past 20 months, the trader fraternity has got severely affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is a good indication that pilgrims are flocking to the Garhwal region for religious and adventure tourism,” said City Trader Union president Kamal Brijwasi.

Saint community has also urged pilgrims to arrive for Char Dham pilgrimage adhering strictly to Covid-19 guidelines and preventive measures.

“Had met CM Pushkar Singh Dhami twice in this regard. He had given assurance and now finally Char Dham pilgrimage has once again restarted,” said Mahamandaleshwar Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhada Swami Yatindranand Giri

While chief medical officer Haridwar Dr Shambhu Kumar Jha said that Covid-19 testing has been increased in view of the opening-up of Char Dham pilgrimage and Haridwar being the entry city for the revered shrines.

“Vaccination, as well as Covid-19 testing facility, is in place and we are also urging pilgrims to maintain social distancing, wear face masks and adhere to Char Dham specific Covid SoP,” said CMO Haridwar Jha.

Senior Superintendent of Haridwar police Yogendra Singh Rawat said that at Har-Ki-Pauri and border entry points, police personnel are also generating awareness about Covid-19 guidelines and Char Dham-specific SoP.