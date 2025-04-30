Char Dham Yatra: Over 5,000 devotees visit Yamunotri, Gangotri on first day

The Char Dham Yatra began on Wednesday with the opening of the doors to the Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in Uttarakhand for devotees coinciding with Akshay Tritiya, officials said on Tuesday. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was present at the Gangotri shrine, where he offered prayers. (HT photo)

“I congratulate everyone on this auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. With the opening of the portals of Yamunotri and Gangotri, the Char Dham Yatra has formally begun,” said Dhami.

According to the tourism department, over 5,000 pilgrims visited Yamunotri and Gangotri on the opening day. A total of 22,52,212 pilgrims have registered for the yatra so far—22,30,799 through online modes and 21,553 offline—till 5pm on Tuesday.

“For the people of Uttarakhand, the Char Dham Yatra is like a grand festival,” Suresh Semwal, secretary of the Gangotri Temple Committee said.

“All arrangements are in place to ensure a smooth, safe, and hassle-free pilgrimage for all devotees”, he added.

“The portals of Yamunotri shrine were opened at 11:55 AM on Wednesday”, Purshotam Uniyal, spokesperson for the Yamunotri Temple Committee said.

The district administration of Uttarakhand has also made elaborate arrangements to ensure the safety and convenience of pilgrims.

“We’ve strengthened parking infrastructure on major routes, including Kharsali, Jankichatti, Barkot, and Naugaon on the Yamunotri Highway, and Heena, Uttarkashi headquarters, and Gangotri on the Gangotri Highway. Additional surface parking has also been developed at Ramlila Maidan, Joshiyara, and Bandarkot”, Uttarkashi district magistrate Meharban Singh Bisht said.