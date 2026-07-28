Char Dham Yatra suspended for two days as heavy rain, landslides hit routes

The Char Dham Yatra has been suspended for two days as landslides triggered by heavy rainfall blocked pilgrimage routes at multiple locations in Uttarakhand, prompting authorities to halt the pilgrimage as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of devotees.

Devotees gather at Kedarnath Dham to offer prayers during the Char Dham Yatra in Rudraprayag. (PTI)

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According to the Garhwal commissioner, the pilgrimage to Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri will remain suspended on Tuesday and Wednesday. The decision was taken in view of adverse weather conditions, blocked routes and the possibility of fresh landslides along the pilgrimage corridors.

Officials said the yatra will resume only after weather conditions improve and the routes are declared safe for pilgrims. The administration has urged devotees to prioritise their safety and strictly follow official advisories regarding the pilgrimage.

The Char Dham pilgrimage attracts lakhs of devotees every year, but the routes remain highly vulnerable to landslides and road blockages during the monsoon due to heavy rainfall in the Himalayan region.

The four Himalayan shrines – Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath – collectively known as the Char Dham, remain open for about six months each year, generally from April or May until October or November, before closing for the winter season.

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{{^usCountry}} The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Dehradun Centre has issued an orange alert for several districts of Uttarakhand for July 28 and 29, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall across parts of the state. The IMD has also warned of intense spells of rain, lightning and the possibility of flash floods in several catchment areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Dehradun Centre has issued an orange alert for several districts of Uttarakhand for July 28 and 29, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall across parts of the state. The IMD has also warned of intense spells of rain, lightning and the possibility of flash floods in several catchment areas. {{/usCountry}}

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The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority has directed district administrations to remain on high alert, make all necessary arrangements and closely monitor vulnerable areas in view of the forecast.

According to the latest forecast issued by the IMD’s regional centre in Dehradun, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Uttarkashi, Dehradun, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Udham Singh Nagar, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh and Nainital districts on July 28. Thunderstorms, lightning and extremely intense spells of rain are also likely in these districts, while isolated heavy rainfall has been forecast for other parts of the state.

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The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Uttarkashi, Dehradun, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Nainital districts on Wednesday, prompting the continuation of the orange alert. Lightning and extremely intense rainfall are also expected in Uttarkashi, Dehradun, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh and Nainital, while isolated heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely elsewhere in the state.

Meanwhile, the IMD’s National Flash Flood Guidance Bulletin has warned of a moderate risk of flash floods in catchment areas across Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Dehradun, Pauri, Tehri, Nainital, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi over the next 24 hours.

Authorities said continuous rainfall could lead to rising water levels in smaller rivers and streams, waterlogging in low-lying areas and landslides in vulnerable locations.

Secretary, disaster management and rehabilitation, Vinod Kumar Suman appealed to residents and Char Dham pilgrims to take weather warnings seriously and avoid unnecessary travel. Those who must travel have been advised to check the latest weather and road conditions before starting their journey.

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Suman urged people to stay away from rivers, streams, landslide-prone areas and steep slopes, and to follow advisories issued by district administrations.

He said the prevailing orange alert conditions could trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall, extremely intense spells of rain, landslides, falling rocks, road blockages, overflowing rivers and streams, waterlogging in low-lying areas and lightning strikes.

“People should exercise extreme caution during bad weather and avoid taking unnecessary risks,” he said, urging residents not to venture near rivers and streams or attempt to cross swollen water bodies.

He also advised people to rely only on official information issued by the IMD and the administration and not pay heed to rumours.

Officials said the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) and all District Emergency Operations Centres (DEOCs) are functioning round the clock. All concerned departments and district administrations have been directed to remain on alert, ensure the availability of relief and rescue resources, and respond swiftly to any emergency.

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