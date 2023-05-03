Char Dham yatra to Kedarnath Dham suspended amid heavy snowfall

Char Dham yatra towards Kedarnath Dham was suspended on Wednesday after continuous rainfall in the region, authorities said.

Fresh snowfall was reported in Kedarnath Dham area. (Rameshwar Gaur | HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Director general of police Uttarakhand Ashok Kumar said Kedarnath Yatra will remain suspended on Wednesday given the inclement weather in the area.

“The yatra movement has been stopped from Rishikesh Srinagar and Sonprayag. For Thursday, the pilgrims should wait for the advisory and not embark on the yatra till then”, he said

The DGP also appealed to pilgrims for cooperation in view of the inclement weather.

Also Read: Inclement weather impacts this year’s Char Dham yatra

“There is heavy snowfall in the Kedarnath area, which is making it difficult to stay here”, he said.

Kumar said all the pilgrims should stay in safe places and stop travelling towards Kedarnath Dham.

The DGP reached Phata on Tuesday evening to take stock of the yatra arrangements on the Kedarnath route.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, the DGP reached Kedarnath Dham.

After reviewing arrangements and the weather in the area, he gave instructions that arrangements be made so that no pilgrim is inconvenienced.

“Along with crowd control, we also have to provide relief to the pilgrims to ensure their journey is smooth”.

The DGP also interacted with the police force deployed in Kedarnath Dham and reviewed the arrangements for their stay, food, among others.

Meanwhile, the weather forecast according to the Indian Metrological Department Dehradun Centre said the three districts where the Char Dham shrines are located, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag and Chamoli-received 2.5mm, 8.7mm and 4.7mm rainfall respectively.

Kedarnath shrine is located in Rudraprayag district, while Badrinath is in Chamoli district. Yamunotri and Gangotri shrines are located in Uttarkashi district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For Thursday, the IMD has also predicted subzero temperatures due to the accumulation of light to moderate snowfall at places with 3200 metres height.

Over 3.1 lakh pilgrims have visited Char Dham shrines so far including 1.1 lakh to Kedarnath and 60,855 to Badrinath Dham.

For the next six days, 1.2 lakh pilgrims have registered themselves for Kedarnath and over 99,000 for Badrinath.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON