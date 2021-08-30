Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cloudburst in Uttarakhand: 7 feared dead; 3 bodies recovered

“The disaster occurred in Jamri and Tarkot hamlets in Jumma village when heavy rains led to debris and muck hitting the houses. So far, three bodies have been recovered and the state disaster response force team is searching for other missing persons,” said Pithoragarh DM
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 12:27 PM IST
SDRF personnel carry out search and rescue operation in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand on Monday. (Sourced)

Seven people were feared dead after their houses were hit by debris and muck following a cloudburst in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand on Monday. Three bodies have been recovered, all of them of children from Jamri hamlet, said Pithoragarh district magistrate Ashish Chauhan.

“The disaster occurred in Jamri and Tarkot hamlets in Jumma village when heavy rains led to debris and muck hitting the houses. So far, three bodies have been recovered and the state disaster response force team is searching for other missing persons,” he said. The affected village is around 125 km from the district headquarters.

“We are convening an emergency meeting on how to tackle the situation and more information will be available after the meeting,” said the DM.

“We have surveyed the village by helicopter and sent SDRF and NDRF teams along with police and revenue teams to run relief and rescue work in the affected villages,” Chauhan said.

