CM pays tributes to those killed in ‘94 police firing during U’khand movement

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday paid tributes to those who were killed in police firing here in 1994 while fighting for the formation of the state.

Dhami said the incident is a black spot in Uttarakhand's struggle for a separate state.

He was speaking at 'Shahid Sthal' at Rampur Tiraha.

Uttarakhand government is committed to developing the state as per the dreams of those whose struggle led to the formation of a separate state, he added.

Union minister Sanjiv Balyan and UP minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal were also present at the 'Shahid Sthal'. PTI COR NAV RDT

