Couple from UP who kidnapped 3-month-old infant arrested, baby rescued: Cops

Rudrapur: Police arrested a couple from Bulandshahr of Uttar Pradesh and rescued a 3-month-old baby kidnapped from Kichha of Udham Singh Nagar on Tuesday, police said on Thursday.

“A person from a village under Pulbhatta police station filed a complaint on Tuesday about the kidnapping of his infant. Teams were constituted and sent to Bulandshahr on information gathered by the police and the child recovered within 24 hours,” said Manjunath TC, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Udham Singh Nagar district on Thursday.

Prem Chand, a resident of Satuyia village under Pulbhatta police station filed a complaint that Naina alias Jyoti kidnapped her baby. During initial investigations, police learnt that Naina is married to Suraj of Raju Nagla village under Baheri police station in Bareilly district and that he worked as a cook at a roadside eatery in Anoopshahr of Bulandshahr district of UP.

Police traced Suraj’s location in Anoop Shahar and rushed a team on Wednesday. The team nabbed the couple and rescued the child.

“Suraj was also involved in the crime. When she kidnapped the baby Suraj came to Bilaspur from Anoopshahr to take them along with him. Naina revealed that she wanted to take the child to Kolkata and to sell it to a needy person at a higher price,” Manjunath said.

Police brought the couple to US Nagar and added sections 370 (selling of person) and 120B (concealing design to commit offences) to the original case. Both were produced in court and sent to jail.

The SSP said, “Naina is a Bangladeshi national and crossed the border years ago and lived with her maternal uncle in Nadia district of West Bengal. She is a habitual offender and has been married several times”. Suraj was her seventh husband, police said.