dehradun news

Cyber cell launches probe into fake profile created in the name of Dehradun DM

The conmen used the profile picture of the officer and sent WhatsApp messages demanding money to various officers and other prominent people
Representational image. (Shutterstock Photo)
Published on Jun 29, 2022 02:56 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The cyber cell of Dehradun police has launched a probe after some anti-social elements created a fake WhatsApp profile of Dehradun district magistrate R Rajesh Kumar, the police informed on Wednesday.

The conmen used the profile picture of the officer and sent messages demanding money to various officers and other prominent people.

The alert was issued by the district magistrate, who raised a complaint to the cyber cell for immediate action into the matter.

Also Read:Government extends deadline to comply with new cybersecurity rules

Speaking to the HT, circle officer (operations) Neeraj Semwal said, “Some anti-social elements created a fake profile of Dehradun DM. This person made calls and sent messages to officers demanding money.”

An investigation has begun, and the number has been traced to Rajasthan, he said.

Earlier in the month, the cyber police booked an unidentified person for allegedly posing on WhatsApp as director general of police Ashok Kumar by creating a fake account using his photo.

RELATED STORIES

The accused reportedly sent messages to people known to the state police chief and sought financial help through fraudulent transactions.

In that incident too, the DGP alerted citizens on his social media handle about the fraud, and appealed to the people to not fall for such messages.

