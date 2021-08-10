Earthquake measuring 3.8 on Richter scale hits Uttarakhand’s capital Dehradun

An earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale was felt in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun district on Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Center for Seismology, which monitors earthquake activity in the country on a 24X7 basis.

The earthquake struck at 1.42 pm and was located 35 km north of Dehradun and 10 km beneath the surface of the earth, the center said. No loss of life or property has been reported so far.

The Himalayas being the youngest mountain chain (around 50 million years old) in the world, which is still rising (around 5 mm per year) due to the Indian plate folding under the Tibetan plate, Uttarakhand reports high seismic activity, with most areas falling under Seismic Zones 4 and 5.

Earlier this year, on January 8, an earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale was reported in Bageshwar district. On December 1, 2020, an earthquake hit Haridwar after a gap of 40 years. Experts pointed out that it was caused due to stress release in the Himalayan Frontal Fault, located in the area.

In February 2020, Bageshwar was hit by an earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale. On December 8, 2019 Joshimath area was hit by an earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale. On November 12, 2019, an earthquake measuring 4.5 was felt in Pithoragarh district.