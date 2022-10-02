Earthquake of 2.5 magnitude strikes Uttarkashi

An earthquake measuring 2.5 on the Richter scale struck Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Sunday, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at around 10.43am, 5 km beneath the surface of the earth and the epicentre was in the forest area near Nald village in Bhadahat range of Bhatwari Teshil district.

The residents of the villages that felt tremors rushed out of their houses and heaved a sigh of relief as the tremors lasted for only a few seconds, said Prakash Singh, a resident of Bhatwari village in Uttarkashi district.

“According to the IMD department the tremors were felt in Bhatwari, Nald, Utron, Maneri, Ganeshpur and Hina vllages in Bhatwari tehsil of the district and so far, no loss of life and damage to property has been reported from any area in the district,” said Devendra Patwal, district disaster management authority officer.

There are no reports of any damage to the dams at Maneri, Tiloth and Joshiyada in the district due to the earthquake, said Patwal, adding that there was no report of tremors from Barkot, Purola and Mori area in the Yamunotri region.

An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale jolted Uttarkashi district on July 24 , according to National Center for Seismology (NCS) with an epicenter 10 kilometre beneath the surface of the earth and before that the district had reported an earthquake measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale on July 19.

On May 11, an earthquake measuring 4.6 was felt in Pithoragarh district while on April 3, an earthquake measuring 4 was felt in Uttarkashi district. On February 17, tremors measuring 3.3 were felt in Chamoli district. On February 12, an earthquake measuring 4.1 hit Uttarkashi district. On February 6, an earthquake measuring 4.1 hit Uttarkashi district while tremors measuring 3.6 was felt in Uttarkashi, a day earlier.

Uttarakhand is prone to earthquake and natural disasters and Uttarkashi in 1991 experienced a major earthquake measuring 6.8 on Richter scale killing 730 people and affected around 3 lakh while resulting in extensive damage to properties. In 1999, Chamoli district was hit by another major earthquake killing 103 people and leaving thousands homeless.

