Earthquake tremors measuring 3.1 felt in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi

Earthquake tremors measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale were felt in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district around 2.19am on Wednesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred in Uttarkashi district around 5 km beneath the surface of the earth. The same district had reported two earthquakes measuring 2.7 and 3.1 on the Richter scale in July this year.

NCS is the nodal agency under the Union ministry of earth sciences for monitoring earthquake activity in the country on a 24X7 basis.

This year over a dozen earthquakes have been reported in the state so far.

On May 11, earthquake tremors measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale were felt in the Pithoragarh district. Earlier on April 3, an earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale was felt in Uttarkashi district. On April 3, tremors measuring 3 on the Richter scale were felt in Pithoragarh district. On February 17, tremors measuring 3.3 were felt in Chamoli district. On February 12, an earthquake measuring 4.1 hit Uttarkashi district. On February 6, an earthquake measuring 4.1 hit Uttarkashi district. A day earlier, an earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale was felt in the same district.

On January 27, an earthquake measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale was felt in Uttarakhand’s Almora district. On January 25, an earthquake measuring 4.3 was felt in Pithoragarh district. On January 18, an earthquake measuring 2.5 on the Richter scale was reported in Bageshwar district. On January 17, Pithoragarh was hit by an earthquake, measuring 2.8. On January 16, earthquake tremors measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale were felt in Chamoli district.

The Himalayas being the youngest mountain chain (around 50 million years old) in the world, which is still rising (around 5 mm per year) due to the Indian plate folding under the Tibetan plate, Uttarakhand reports high seismic activity, with most areas falling under Seismic Zones IV and V.

