Elderly woman killed in wild boar attack in Uttarakhand’s Almora
- A labourer carrying an axe rushed to save the elderly woman and attacked the boar. While the boar succumbed to severe injuries, the woman could not be saved.
An elderly woman was killed in a wild boar attack in Uttarakhand’s Almora district on Wednesday evening, said forest officials. A villager rushed to rescue her and attacked the boar with an axe. Though the boar was killed, the woman could not be saved.
Saraswati Devi, 62, resident of Naini Dewal village in Bhaisiyachhana block of Almora district, was returning home from a nearby forest with her cattle on Wednesday evening. On the way to her home, a boar suddenly attacked her. Women, who were accompanying her, raised an alarm, but in vain.
On seeing the woman being mauled by a boar, Ramnath Goswami, a labourer, rushed to the spot with an axe, in a bid to save the elderly woman and attacked the boar. While the boar succumbed to severe injuries, the woman could not be saved.
Range officer of Almora Sanchita Verma rushed to the village. She took the bodies of the woman and the wild boar into possession. She said, the kin of the deceased woman would be provided with an ex-gratia relief of ₹ 3 lakh.
She added that such incidents were not common. Post-mortem of the victim and the wild animal will be conducted on Thursday.
Raghunath Singh Chauhan, vice-chairman of the Uttarakhand assembly, also arrived in the village after the incident. He said, “There are several herds of wild boars in the area, which are posing a threat to humans as well as agriculture. We will ensure that the forest department takes concrete steps to avoid such untoward incidents in the future.”
