Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Elephants kill 45-year-old woman in Uttarakhand
dehradun news

Elephants kill 45-year-old woman in Uttarakhand

Elephants have killed at least seven people in the state since June last year when a person was crushed to death by a wild tusker in the forests of the Kaladungi area in the Nainital district
A representational image. A 45-year-old woman was killed by a herd of elephants when she went to a forest to get grass to feed her cattle on Sunday evening in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani. (HT photo/File)
A representational image. A 45-year-old woman was killed by a herd of elephants when she went to a forest to get grass to feed her cattle on Sunday evening in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani. (HT photo/File)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 11:43 AM IST
Copy Link
By Ankur Sharma

A 45-year-old woman was killed by a herd of elephants when she went to a forest to get grass to feed her cattle on Sunday evening in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani, an official said.

Dhruv Singh Martoliya, sub-divisional forest officer, said Nandi Devi’s husband escaped unhurt. “[She] was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead.”

He added the husband said that they were cutting the grass when a herd of five to six elephants attacked her.

Elephants have killed at least seven people in the state since June last year when a person was crushed to death by a wild tusker in the forests of the Kaladungi area in the Nainital district.

Uttarakhand has 2,026 elephants, according to a census held last year. The aggression of elephants in Uttarakhand’s Corbett landscape, Rajaji National Park landscape, and Tarai areas has been a cause of concern for wildlife officials. Elephants have also died of electrocution and train hits in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 01, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out