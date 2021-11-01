Elephants kill 45-year-old woman in Uttarakhand

A 45-year-old woman was killed by a herd of elephants when she went to a forest to get grass to feed her cattle on Sunday evening in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani, an official said.

Dhruv Singh Martoliya, sub-divisional forest officer, said Nandi Devi’s husband escaped unhurt. “[She] was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead.”

He added the husband said that they were cutting the grass when a herd of five to six elephants attacked her.

Elephants have killed at least seven people in the state since June last year when a person was crushed to death by a wild tusker in the forests of the Kaladungi area in the Nainital district.

Uttarakhand has 2,026 elephants, according to a census held last year. The aggression of elephants in Uttarakhand’s Corbett landscape, Rajaji National Park landscape, and Tarai areas has been a cause of concern for wildlife officials. Elephants have also died of electrocution and train hits in the state.