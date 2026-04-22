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Father of Tripura student killed in Dehradun alleges police inaction, connivance with main accused

Father of Tripura student killed in Dehradun alleges police inaction, connivance with main accused

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 03:41 pm IST
PTI |
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Dehradun, The father of Anjel Chakma, a 24-year-old student from Tripura who was killed in an alleged racial assault, on Wednesday accused the Uttarakhand Police of negligence and alleged that the main accused remains at large due to administrative failure.

Father of Tripura student killed in Dehradun alleges police inaction, connivance with main accused

Tarun Prasad Chakma, a head constable in the Border Security Force , said it has been four months since his son's death, yet the primary suspect, Yagyaraj Awasthi, has not been apprehended.

Awasthi, a resident of Kanchanpur in Nepal, allegedly crossed the border after the incident.

"There is no active police operation. The main accused is in Nepal, and there is no clue regarding his whereabouts," the senior Chakma told PTI.

He alleged that the local police were "colluding" with the accused, and claimed that a First Information Report was registered only after a Member of Parliament intervened.

Anjel Chakma, a resident of Unakoti district in Tripura, was attacked by a group of six people on December 9, 2025, after he objected to racial slurs hurled at him and his younger brother in the Selaqui area of the state capital. He died in a hospital on December 26.

"The process for a Red Corner notice is currently in progress," the officer stated.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Dehradun / Father of Tripura student killed in Dehradun alleges police inaction, connivance with main accused
Home / Cities / Dehradun / Father of Tripura student killed in Dehradun alleges police inaction, connivance with main accused
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