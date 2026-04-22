Dehradun, The father of Anjel Chakma, a 24-year-old student from Tripura who was killed in an alleged racial assault, on Wednesday accused the Uttarakhand Police of negligence and alleged that the main accused remains at large due to administrative failure. Father of Tripura student killed in Dehradun alleges police inaction, connivance with main accused

Tarun Prasad Chakma, a head constable in the Border Security Force , said it has been four months since his son's death, yet the primary suspect, Yagyaraj Awasthi, has not been apprehended.

Awasthi, a resident of Kanchanpur in Nepal, allegedly crossed the border after the incident.

"There is no active police operation. The main accused is in Nepal, and there is no clue regarding his whereabouts," the senior Chakma told PTI.

He alleged that the local police were "colluding" with the accused, and claimed that a First Information Report was registered only after a Member of Parliament intervened.

Anjel Chakma, a resident of Unakoti district in Tripura, was attacked by a group of six people on December 9, 2025, after he objected to racial slurs hurled at him and his younger brother in the Selaqui area of the state capital. He died in a hospital on December 26.

His father, currently posted in Sipahijala, said Anjel was a talented student who had secured an MBA placement with an annual package of ₹12 lakh. "I performed 24-hour duties in the BSF for 30 years to provide for his education.

He was supposed to start his internship on December 27, but he never got the chance," he said.

The grief-stricken father said that the death had traumatised his younger son, a second-year graduation student in Uttarakhand.

"My younger son remains in total silence. One son is gone, and the other's life is being ruined by this trauma," Chakma said. He said that the family has received ₹8.25 lakh as compensation from the Social Welfare Department.

The police have so far nabbed five of the six accused, including two minors. Vikasnagar Circle Officer Vivek Singh Kutiyal said a lookout circular was issued in January, and a Blue Corner notice has been processed to bring Awasthi to book.

"The process for a Red Corner notice is currently in progress," the officer stated.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.