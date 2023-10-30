Law student accuses Dehradun professor, four others of harassment; FIR filed

Dehradun: A first information report (FIR) has been registered against a professor of a private university in Dehradun for allegedly molesting a female student, a police officer said on Monday. Follwing the complaint, he FIR was registered under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC. (AFP/Representative image)

Four other professors have also been named in the FIR for insulting and misbehaving the female student.

Among the four accused are two women faculty members, police said.

The FIR was registered under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Rajpur police station.

“Our investigation into the matter is underway,” Jitendra Chauhan, Rajpur police station in-charge, said, confirming the FIR.

The complainant, a final year under graduate student, alleged the incident took place on October 26 when she was on her way back to her accommodation from the classroom.

The professor “misbehaved and molested me in the presence of four others while I was on my way back to my room from the classroom. They threatened me to get me expelled from the college using their influence in the college administration. The accused also used obscene words against me, which has disturbed my state of mind,” the complainant was quoted as saying in the FIR, a copy of which HT has seen.

The complainant alleged that the accused commented on the lipstick she was wearing.

The complainant further accused them of stopping her when she tried to approach the college administration to register a complaint against them.

“They (the accused) said the college administration is with them,” the complainant said.

HT contacted the university authorities for a comment but is yet receive a response.

According to the university website (https://www.iuu.ac), all five individuals named in the FIR are with the law department of the university.

Asked, Ashish Verma, dean of the law department, who has also been named in the FIR, said he was unable to comment as he was at a meeting. “I am not available right now. I can only give my statement after the meeting that I am in gets over,” Verma said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON