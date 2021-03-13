Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Fire at coach of Dehradun-Delhi Shatabdi Express, all passengers safe
dehradun news

Fire at coach of Dehradun-Delhi Shatabdi Express, all passengers safe

According to Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar, the fire broke out in compartment number C-4 due to a short circuit.
PTI, Dehradun
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:59 PM IST
A fire broke out in the C4 compartment of the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express today, due to a short circuit

A fire broke out in a coach of the Dehradun-Delhi Shatabdi Express on Saturday but all the passengers were safe, the Railways said.

According to officials, coach C5 caught fire due to a short circuit.

"The affected coach has been detached... Guard has informed that all passengers are safe and fire brigade has been informed. Total 35 passengers in the coach were shifted and adjusted in other coaches. Train has departed for destination," the Railways said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP