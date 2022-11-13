'Forgot it's Sunday': Uttarakhand CM Dhami interacts with school children on their way to picnic. Watch

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday interacted with the school children in Pithoragarh, who were on their way to a school picnic. As seen in the video shared by the news agency ANI, students on the school bus were overjoyed to see the state CM greet them on their happy picnic day!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dhami boarded the school bus, waving to the students, and asked, "How are you all?" The students wished the chief minister and said they were doing good.

Also Read | Uttarakhand revokes production ban on 5 Ramdev products, calls it an ‘error’

As seen in the video, the CM then asked: "What time does your school start?" Students respond, "It's a Sunday and picnic day!" Dhami responds with a smile, "I forgot it's Sunday!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also sat on the bus with the kids to interact and listen to them. By the end of the video, students chanted, "Bharat Mata ki Jai!"

On Friday last week, Pushkar Singh Dhami attended a book launch event hosted by the state's information department to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of 'Uttarakhand Foundation Day,' which falls on November 9.

Also Read | BJP vs who in Himachal Pradesh poll? At HTLS, Pushkar Dhami says ‘no competition’

He spoke about building a new Uttarakhand by coming out of the 10-5 mindset, saying, “We must shed this mindset and be ready to put in extra hours of work if needed to achieve the objective of building a new Uttarakhand.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We need to take pain and move ahead to fulfil our new commitments," Dhami added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON