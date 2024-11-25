Former Uttarakhand Kranti Dal chief among 3 killed in Dehradun road accident

Dehradun: Former Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (UKD) chief Trivendra Singh Panwar was among the three persons killed on Sunday evening in Rishikesh in Dehradun district after a truck allegedly lost control and hit multiple vehicles, police said. The other two deceased were identified by the police as Gurjeet Singh (36), a Rishikesh resident, and Jatin (23), a resident of Delhi. (Videograb)

Panwar (71) was hit when he was getting into his car outside the Forest View Hotel on Dehradun Road after attending a function. Police identified the other two deceased as Gurjeet Singh (36), a Rishikesh resident, and Jatin (23), a resident of Delhi.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ajai Singh said the accident took place at 10pm on Sunday when the speeding truck emerged from an underpass near Natraj Chowk and was trying to join the traffic on the main road. The truck collided with several parked vehicles and hit three persons causing severe injuries. Trivendra Singh Panwar and Gurjeet Singh succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. Jatin passed away at AIIMS Rishikesh on Monday morning.

The truck driver fled from the spot but was later arrested. Vijay Kumar, a resident of Rumsi village in Rudraprayag district, told the police that he wasn’t speeding.

The driver told the police that he panicked when he saw the casualties and ran away.

“During questioning, the truck driver said an Innova car crashed into his vehicle. After the crash, when he went to inspect the back of the container, he saw the wrecked car and the bodies…. He apprehended that he would be held responsible for it so he fled the scene… He also switched off his mobile phone and went into hiding,” the SSP said.