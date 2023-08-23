Geological study of landslide-hit areas in Uttarakhand’s Tehri to be carried out

A geological study of the landslide affected area and its surrounding region in Chamba of Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district will be carried out, the Tehri Garhwal district administration said.

Initially, a preliminary survey will be carried out by state government experts. (HT Photo)

A preliminary survey will be carried out by the state government scientists and geologists and if required, the administration may also seek assistance from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee and THDC India Limited (formerly Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited).

Five people including an infant, died after a landslide at a parking lot in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district on Monday buried several vehicles and blocked the Rishikesh-Tehri-Uttarkashi highway.

Search and rescue operations were conducted for around 12 hours by the state disaster relief force (SDRF) and other teams.

Tehri Garhwal district magistrate Mayur Dixit said, “To ensure such incidents don’t occur again, we have decided to conduct a geological study of the landslide-hit site and its surrounding areas in Chamba. Initially, a preliminary survey will be carried out by state government experts. If needed, we will approach other agencies.”

