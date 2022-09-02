Haridwar hate speech accused Jitendra Tyagi surrenders before local court
Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, alias Wasim Rizvi, converted to Hinduism on December 6 last year, and has since been involved in various religious rituals and congregations in Haridwar
Haridwar hate speech accused and former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairperson Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, alias Wasim Rizvi, on Friday surrendered at the district court since his bail tenure got over.
Prior to surrendering, Tyagi met Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad office bearers at Niranjani Akhada and held a brief discussion with Akhada president Swami Ravindra Puri.
Later, talking to the media, Tyagi reiterated that he is innocent and being wrongly framed by anti-Sanatan Dharma elements.
“I have full faith in the judiciary and law of the country. As per directives of the apex court, which had earlier paved the way for four months of conditional bail, I am surrendering today (on Friday),” Tyagi said.
Tyagi added that the Akhada Parishad president and he had a “constructive discussion” on spiritual and religious matters.
“Sanatan Dharma teaches and shows the right way of living. Swami Ravindra Puri is involved in spiritual, religious and social works also. I thank each and every one who has been supporting me. Though there are some who want to kill me for converting to Hinduism as it has not got down well with them,” Tyagi said.
Tyagi was arrested on January 13 this year from Narsain area on Uttar Pradesh-Uttarakhand border in connection with an FIR lodged in Jwalapur police station for alleged hate speech. After serving four months in prison, he was granted conditional bail on medical grounds.
Police have charged Tyagi for promoting enmity between religious groups (Section 153 A) and uttering words aimed to hurt religious feelings (Section 298) under the Indian Penal Code.
Tyagi converted to Hinduism on December 6 last year, and has since been involved in various religious rituals and congregations in Haridwar.
