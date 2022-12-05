Haridwar: Pitbull ‘attacks’ minor, boy sustains serious injuries; case registered

A nine-year-old child sustained serious injuries when he a Pitbull dog pounced on him on Sunday evening in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district. The incident took place at Vishnu Garden Colony in Kankhal.

The police filed a case against the dog’s owner on Monday at the Kankhal police station.

The minor, son Shekhpura resident of Vishal Gupta, was playing outside his relative’s house at Vishnu Garden when the neighbour’s dog pounced on him.

“My son was playing just outside the house when the dog bit him in the belly and hand. We immediately took him to a private doctor where his surgery will be done after three weeks,” Gupta said.

Locals urged the dog’s owner several times to keep it under leash but the owner didn’t pay heed to their concerns, they alleged.

“We have received a complaint in this regard and an investigation has been started. A case has been filed under section 289 of the Indian Penal Code against the accused,” circle officer Manoj Thakur said.