Harish Rawat to protest outside CM’s house over delay in panchayat polls

In protest against the delay in Haridwar panchayat polls, former chief minister Harish Rawat said on Saturday that he will stage a demonstration outside CM Pushkar Singh Dhami’s official residence on August 18.

The former Union minister during a press conference at Press Club here on Saturday, expressed concern over the delimitation and reservation of three-tier panchayat seats in Haridwar district.

“It seems that the district administration and panchayat authorities are working under the influence and pressure of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government. Even the Opposition, and local satraps have been targeted and are being denied to contest in the polls by reserving such seats as per political suitability. By doing so, the BJP is proving that it’s neglecting the government agencies whether at the Centre or the state level,” said Rawat.

Reacting to the resignation of Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission president S Raju, Rawat under whose tenure the commission was formed in 2014-15, demanded from Dhami to call on an all-party meeting in this regard.

“The state is already facing unemployment crisis and the government has failed to fill the lakhs of vacant government posts. If mass irregularities are being witnessed in the commission or recruitment process, then as former BJP CM Trivendra Singh Rawat has voiced for dissolution of the board, Dhami should take a clear-cut decision on this,” he said.

Cornering the BJP-led Union government over price rise and inflation, Rawat said that on August 16 he will also stage a foot march to draw the attention of the government on these burning issues.

Meanwhile, BJP district unit president Jay Pal Singh Chauhan said,“Baseless allegations are being raised as far as state government’s interference or pressure on district and panchayat officials regarding delimitation of panchayat seats is concerned.”

“Due action is being initiated in all irregularities and complaints of corruption by the state. For the past five-and-a-half years, BJP led government has been taking a zero-tolerance policy on corruption. But Congress wants to raise such issues as it wants to remain relevant,” he said.