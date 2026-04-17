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Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma expresses regret over Dehradun event, cites threats to family

Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma expresses regret over Dehradun event, cites threats to family

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 04:45 pm IST
PTI |
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Chandigarh, Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma, who has been booked for allegedly using indecent, obscene and offensive language from the stage during an event at a college in Dehradun, on Friday said he has expressed regret twice over the incident.

Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma expresses regret over Dehradun event, cites threats to family

"What happened in Dehradun, I have expressed regret twice. I should not have said what I said through that platform," Sharma told reporters here.

The singer said he was mentally upset over an alleged threat to his family on the day of the event.

"My family was also disturbed after a threat had been given by a criminal who had called my brother in US saying that I should do an insurance of 20-25 crore so that my family does not face any problem later. He had issued the threat that he will not allow me to go back from Dehradun," Sharma said.

The incident took place on April 11 during an event organised by a students' union at Dehradun's DAV Post Graduate College.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Dehradun / Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma expresses regret over Dehradun event, cites threats to family
Home / Cities / Dehradun / Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma expresses regret over Dehradun event, cites threats to family
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