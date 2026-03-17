Shimla, As many as 700 police and Home Guard personnel have been deployed here to maintain law and order during the Himachal Pradesh Assembly's Budget Session, which is set to resume from March 18, officials said on Tuesday. Himachal: 700 police personnel deployed to ensure security during Assembly budget session

Among the total, 306 are police personnel, including 15 gazetted officers, 27 non-gazetted officers, 19 head constables, and 260 constables.

Additionally, 200 Home Guards, along with trained commandos from the Quick Reaction Team and Special Security Unit , have been stationed at key and sensitive locations of Shimla.

Officials further said that personnel from the Criminal Investigation Department's special branch have also been deployed in plain clothes to gather intelligence inputs.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shimla, Gaurav Singh, said that a comprehensive, multi-layered security plan has been implemented in coordination with the district administration, CID, and Assembly officials.

The entire security arrangement is being supervised by Deputy Inspector General of Police , Southern Range, Anjum Ara, he added.

He said traffic management has been given special attention, with 145 regular traffic personnel supported by 27 additional police personnel, 20 Home Guards, and 22 motorcycle riders, all operating under the supervision of a gazetted officer to ensure smooth vehicular movement across the city.

"Advanced surveillance measures have also been put in place. CCTV cameras have been activated across strategic locations, while drones, digital videography, and photography will be used as required to monitor the situation," he said.

"We have also divided Vidhan Sabha's complex and its adjoining areas into four sectors. Each sector will be headed by a gazetted officer who will be responsible for the deployment and monitoring of personnel within their jurisdiction," the SSP said.

He said that 24x7 checkpoints have also been established at key entry points and sensitive areas of the town from March 17 to keep a close eye on any kind of suspicious activities during the commencement of the session.

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