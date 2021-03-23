Home / Cities / Dehradun News / In isolation after testing Covid positive, Uttarakhand CM holds online meetings
dehradun news

In isolation after testing Covid positive, Uttarakhand CM holds online meetings

The chief minister, while chairing a meeting online, ordered speedy disposal of pending issues related to transfer of forest land for construction of border roads
PTI, Dehradun
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 09:36 PM IST
Minister of State for Disaster Management Dhan Singh Rawat informed about the steps being taken to install the warning systems.(HT_PRINT)

In isolation since testing positive for Covid-19, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Tuesday held online meetings with officials and also addressed a gathering at a programme virtually.

Rawat had tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday and isolated himself at the Bijapur Safe House on the advice of doctors.

The chief minister believes that taking precaution is necessary after one tests positive for Covid-19, but if possible administrative duties should be discharged while living in isolation, an official release issued here said.

Addressing the programme, which was organised to mark World Meteorological Science Day, virtually, Rawat said considering the vulnerability of Uttarakhand to natural disasters, central projects for installing early warning systems should be completed on time.

Minister of State for Disaster Management Dhan Singh Rawat informed about the steps being taken to install the warning systems.

A doppler radar has been operationalised in Mukteshwar and two more are being set up at Surkanda near Mussoorie and Lansdown in Pauri district, the minister said.

In total, 176 early warning weather stations have been built in different parts of the state jointly by the disaster management and meteorological departments, Secretary S A Murugesan said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Uttarakhand BJP chief gets Guard of Honour from police due to 'misunderstanding'

Uttarakhand CM Rawat tests positive for Covid-19

‘Take strict Covid-19 measures during Mahakumbh’: Centre tells Uttarakhand govt

Dehradun hospital barred from conducting Covid vaccination for overcharging

The chief minister, while chairing a meeting online, ordered speedy disposal of pending issues related to transfer of forest land for construction of border roads.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Assembly Election
Loan Moratorium
Thalaivi trailer
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India vs England Live Score
Martyr's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP