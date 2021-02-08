In photos: More than 120 feared dead in Chamoli glacier burst
- The Indo Tibetan border police which is currently working to rescue any survivors in a second tunnel along the NTPC hydel power project.
The destruction caused by the glacier burst at Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Sunday led to the deaths of at least 10 people and more than 120 people who are still missing are feared dead.
The sudden flood and avalanche which was triggered in the Dhauli Ganga, Rishi Ganga and Alaknanda rivers due to the glacial burst led to large-scale devastation in the mountainous Reni village in Tapovan district. The force of the glacier burst was severe enough to totally devastate NTPC’s Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project and the Rishi Ganga Hydel Project along with a BRO bridge in the Joshimath highway.
The Indo-Tibetan border police is currently working to rescue any survivors in a second tunnel near the NTPC hydel power project. Earlier on Sunday, the ITBP had undertaken a rescue operation and saved the lives of 16 labourers who were trapped in a tunnel.
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that the cause of the glacier burst is still unknown but the government primary focus is saving lives presently. The Uttarakhand government has announced that it will pay ₹4 lakh compensation for the families of those killed due to the flash flood caused by glacier burst in the Chamoli district.
The Prime Minister’s Office also said that PM Modi has approved ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 for people who have been injured seriously.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand flood: Raini villagers had raised alarm before HC around 2 years ago
- The entire hydel project, just a few meters from their homes, was washed away in the sudden flash flood triggered by a glacial lake burst.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand disaster: Locals feared Kedarnath-like tragedy
- The massive disaster had claimed seven lives till Sunday evening. Twelve had been rescued and about 190 were still missing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Cause of Chamoli glacier tragedy to be studied by experts': Uttarakhand CM
- Rawat said he conducted an aerial survey of the area and later visited Raini village by road to take stock of the situation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flow from Uttarakhand's Tehri dam stopped in view of flood situation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand flood: State govt to provide ₹4 lakh financial assistance
- The chief minister was addressing a press conference after returning from a review of the affected area.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli glacial burst: Army, NDRF, ITBP begin rescue operations on a war-footing
- Indian Army officials are also performing aerial reconnaissance over the Reni village in Tapovan area of Chamoli.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre, Uttarakhand govt sign MoU on ₹173 cr science city project in Dehradun
- The Centre will provide ₹88 crore while the state government will contribute ₹85 crore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand: 11 cattle rescued from ditch, 7 others die
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Anti-national’ posts could deny police clearance for passport in Uttarakhand
- Uttarakhand police has revealed that the history of a person's social media posts will now have a bearing on the police clearance required for obtaining a passport.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid Covid-19, Uttarakhand mulling to notify Mahakumbh dates from April 10-27
- If approved, the Mahakumbh Mela would be officially organised for only 18 days against the present proposed period of about two months.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand police arrest man for allegedly raping 7-year-old cousin
- The accused was arrested from his house on Sunday and was later produced in a local court and sent to jail.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senior Cong leaders push for Harish Rawat's name for CM, infighting intensifies
- Rawat, a few weeks ago, asked the central Congress leadership to declare the CM face for the upcoming Uttarakhand assembly polls.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand increases MGNREGA work to 150 days from 100, bans single-use plastic
- The Uttarakhand cabinet also approved a complete ban on single-use plastics in the state with fines ranging from ₹100 to ₹2 lakh for violating the ban.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand reported 80 adverse events post Covid vaccination, most are minor
- Mmaximum 21 adverse events have been reported from Pauri Garhwal district, according to the state health department’s records.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand BJP MLA faces ire for likening farmers' demands to 'eagle's urine'
- 'The government is asking them about their demands but they are like we want eagle's urine, which is a non-existent thing," the MLA said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox