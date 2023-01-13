Joshimath: Demolition of two hotels underway; cracks appear in Karanprayag homes

The process for the demolition of two hotels namely Malari Inn and Mount View, which were the first two structures to be demolished in land subsidence-hit Joshimath gathered pace on Friday morning, with the entire operation expected to last a week.

The subsidence has caused both hotels to lean against each other leading to major structural damage.

The national disaster relief force (NDRF), state disaster relief force (SDRF), under the supervision of a central building research institute team, on Thursday began the demolition of hotel Malari Inn after getting consent from its owner, Thakur Singh Rana, who had initially resisted over the compensation of his property.

However, a meeting of concerned authorities was held in the evening to decide standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure the safe demolition of the two structures.

Initially, the team had said that it would demolish Malari Inn first, but switched strategies to bring down both simultaneously because if “only Malari Inn would be demolished at one time, the hotel standing next would fall itself.”

On Friday, the authorities began the demolition of hotel Mount View along with Malari Inn at around 7:30am, the officials said.

In the presence of the NDRF, SDRF, and ambulances on standby, government teams began dismantling the top of both buildings, using cutters to remove the non structural elements including windows and furniture.

CBRI’s chief scientist Dr DP Kanungo said, “The two hotels will be demolished mechanically at the same time. It was decided after the preparation of the SOP following a meeting with the district administration on Thursday evening to ensure the safe demolition. Since the two hotels have leaned against each other and the damages continue to increase with each passing day, it would be unsafe to adopt the strategy of demolishing one at a time. The process will take a week.”

Meanwhile, the Chamoli district administration issued notices to eight families in Karanprayag on Thursday evening, asking them to vacate houses as they have been declared unsafe to stay due to the fresh cracks that have appeared after an increase in land subsidence activity.

Surendra Deb, Nayab Tehsildar, Karanprayag said,” We have served notices to eight families to vacate the houses that have become unsafe to live in and have shifted the affected families to a shelter home run by the municipal board.”

According to a report of the survey conducted by the administration in the last monsoon season, 39 houses were identified to have developed cracks out of which eight houses were completely damaged and declared unfit to live. If the cracks widen in the coming days, the family members of other houses will also be vacated and shifted to safer places, said the revenue official.

However, the residents have demanded a comprehensive rehabilitation plan and compensation similar to the lines given to the families affected in Joshimath.

Pankaj Dimri, a member of one of the affected families, said, “Eight families have been shifted to a shelter home run by municipal board, while other residents have locked their house and moved elsewhere refusing to vacate till, they do not get adequate compensation or are rehabilitated elsewhere.”

Harendra Bisht, the ward member from the affected area, alleged that the BJP government is treating the affected people of Karanprayag in a discriminatory manner.

He said, “The state government is providing immediate assistance of ₹1.5 lakh in Joshimath but has handed just the notice to the affected families in Karanprayag.”

MLA Karanprayag Anil Nautiyal on Friday met chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, demanding relief and rehabilitation of the owners of buildings damaged due to cracks in Bahuguna Nagar of Karanprayag Municipal Council.

CM Dhami has ordered the disaster management secretary to provide all necessary help to the affected people in Karanprayag.

“Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami has directed the secretary of disaster management to provide relief to the affected families without delay,” said the Karanprayag legislator.

District magistrate Chamoli Himanshu Khurana said, “We had initiated the shifting of affected families on the basis of a technical report which declared the affected houses unfit to live. As far as compensation to these families is concerned, it is for the government to decide.”

When asked about the appearance of cracks in Karanprayag, CM Dhami on Friday said it was an old problem and that they are working on it.