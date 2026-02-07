Journalist attacked in Dehradun while returning home; FIR filed

A first information report (FIR) was filed in connection with the alleged assault on a journalist who was returning home from office on Friday evening, officials said. A police team has been formed to trace the individuals who attacked the complainant. (Representative file photo)

The FIR was lodged under sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Dalanwala police station on the complaint of Hem Bhatt, a journalist with Jai Bharat TV.

In his complaint, Bhatt stated that he was returning to his residence in Shanti Vihar on Haridwar Bypass Road from his office located on Convent Road in the Race Course area on a motorcycle when three individuals riding a scooter overtook him. They allegedly stopped him, verbally abused him, assaulted him, and threatened him over his news reporting, the complainant said.

Dehradun senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ajai Singh said that police promptly registered the FIR based on the complaint and initiated an investigation.

“A police team has been formed to trace the individuals who attacked the complainant, and CCTV footage from the surrounding areas is being examined,” he said.

He added that the accused would be identified soon and strict action would be taken against them.