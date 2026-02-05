Businessman tries to stop harassment of three women in Delhi's Mehrauli, assaulted

A preliminary investigation based on eye witness accounts, information from the family and CCTV footage, Kumar had stopped at the tea stall on IGNOU road as he was returning home from a wedding when at least four individuals allegedly began verbally harassing three women sitting at the stall.

The incident took place at around 3 am on Tuesday at a tea stall near Anupam Apartments, Saket, at around 3 am.

Police identified the victim as Mukesh Kumar and the suspects as Vishal Rawat (26), Jatin (20), Sonu (25), and Vivek (20), all residents of Sangam Vihar.

A 26-year-old transport businessman had to be admitted to the hospital after he was brutally assaulted for allegedly trying to stop a group of men as they were harassing three women in south Delhi’s Mehrauli, said police on Wednesday, adding that four people had been arrested in the case.

As he stepped in, heated words were exchanged between him and the group. According to police, the verbal altercation escalated into violence as four men attacked Mukesh.

Videos of the incident, presumably captured by bystanders, circulating on social media showed at least three men punching and kicking Mukesh, first as he sits against a pole on the side of the road and then as he is lying on the ground unresponsive. One of assailants even picks up a massive stone to hit Mukesh, but a bystander appears to intervene. HT could not independentally verify the authenticity of the videos.

A senior police officer said, Kumar was taken to the hospital by a personnel responding to a PCR call about the incident. By then, the group had fled.

He was first rushed to Pt Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital in the area. However, based on the severity of his injuries, he was then shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre in Safdarjung Enclave, the officer added.

Police said he was dischargedearly on Wednesday.

An FIR has been registered at Mehrauli police station under sections 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The senior officer quoted above said. “Local verification established that four individuals were involved in the assault. Dedicated teams were formed and all four accused were identified, traced, and arrested.” They were arrested from their homes.

Another senior police officer said the case was registered based on the statement of one of the women who was harassed.

She was the one who had initially alerted the police. “The girls tried to intervene and even shouted for help,” said the officer, adding that, had they not done so, it was possible the group might have beaten him to death. However, police are examining CCTV footage from nearby spots and questioning witnesses to establish the exact sequence of events. “We are also probing whether the accused were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident,” the officer added.

A family member, asking not to be named, said, on Tuesday, Mukesh had stayed back after a family wedding and was returning home when the incident occurred. “Early Tuesday morning, he was on his way home when he stopped at a tea stall on IGNOU Road. Four boys were already there with three girls. They started making obscene comments and misbehaving with the girls. Mukesh objected, and that’s when they began arguing with him.”

The situation quickly turned violent, he said, adding, “They pushed him to the ground and beat him mercilessly. They even picked up stones lying nearby and hit him on the head and body. After leaving him badly injured, they threatened him and fled.”