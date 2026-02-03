Chandigarh: Dairy farmer beaten, robbed in Manimajra

A dairy farmer was allegedly assaulted and robbed by a group of youths near Kishangarh Road in Manimajra while he was on his way to milk his cows early on January 7, police said. The complainant claimed the attackers snatched the keys of his Activa scooter during the assault, leaving him seriously injured. (HT File)

In his complaint to the DSP (North-East), Jaspreet Singh, a resident of Manimajra, said he was heading to his dairy farm around 4 am when he was stopped by a group of 10 to 15 youths standing on an unpaved road. He alleged that the group attacked him with sticks and sharp weapons, striking him on the head and causing him to fall.

The complainant claimed the attackers also snatched the keys of his Activa scooter during the assault, leaving him seriously injured.

Singh named several individuals in his complaint, including Lucky Malik, Nishab Khan, Rajat, Salman Khan, Kamal Singh, Naseem Khan, Honey, Aman Sharma, Dhruv Sood and Umang Sharma. He alleged that Malik initiated the attack, followed by the others.

He further alleged that the accused threatened to kill him if he approached the police and warned that his family’s life would also be in danger.

Calling the accused a serious threat to his life and that of his family, the complainant urged the police to take strict legal action.

Police said the allegations are being verified and that further investigation is underway.