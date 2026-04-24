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Kedarnath yatra: 4 FIRs filed over misinformation, ‘provocative’ reels, vandalism

The Char Dham Yatra commenced on Friday with the opening of the portals of Yamunotri, Gangotri and Kedarnath Dham on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya in the Garhwal Himalayas

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 05:28 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Dehradun
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Police have registered four first information reports (FIRs) in connection with “misinformation, provocative social media content”, and vandalism of government property during the Kedarnath yatra in Uttarakhand.

In the first two days of the yatra, a total of 63,252 pilgrims have visited the shrine.

The Char Dham Yatra commenced on Friday with the opening of the portals of Yamunotri, Gangotri and Kedarnath Dham on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya in the Garhwal Himalayas. In the first two days of the yatra, a total of 63,252 pilgrims have visited the shrine.

Kedarnath Sabha president Rajkumar Tiwari said some vloggers and YouTubers were spreading misleading information about facilities at the shrine, which could harm the image of the pilgrimage.

Rudraprayag superintendent of police (SP) Neeharika Tomar said action was initiated against individuals spreading misleading content related to the yatra through reels and videos.

“Our social media monitoring cell is conducting round-the-clock surveillance and has identified several posts circulating false and unverified information about arrangements and darshan at Kedarnath. Such content is misleading pilgrims and disrupting the pilgrimage. We have registered three FIRs against individuals who shared misleading and provocative content related to the yatra. Our investigation into the matter is underway,” she said.

During the visit, Mishra also interacted with pilgrims to gather feedback and assured them that all essential arrangements have been put in place to avoid inconvenience.

 
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Home / Cities / Dehradun / Kedarnath yatra: 4 FIRs filed over misinformation, ‘provocative’ reels, vandalism
Home / Cities / Dehradun / Kedarnath yatra: 4 FIRs filed over misinformation, ‘provocative’ reels, vandalism
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