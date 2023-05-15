Kedarnath Yatra registration stopped till May 25 to streamline flow of pilgrims

The registration for the Kedarnath Yatra has been stopped till May 25 owing to the number of pilgrims reaching the shrine rather than the weather conditions, tourism department official said on Monday.

Around 8,31,131 pilgrims have visited the Char Dham shrines since the start of the yatra season. (PTI image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pradeep Chauhan, tourism department media cell officer said, “The registration has been stopped for Kedarnath till May 25 to streamline the flow of the pilgrims.”

Also Read:Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Dham yatra resumes as weather improves

According to the data released by the tourism department, as many as 18,840 pilgrims visited the Kedarnath shrine while 2,89,149 pilgrims visited the Char Dham shrines on Sunday while the total tally for all four major shrines was 45,991 on Sunday.

Around 8,31,131 pilgrims have visited the Char Dham shrines since the start of the yatra season.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON