70 food samples collected on Char Dham yatra route found sub-standard: officials

Around 70 of over 250 samples of food items collected on the Char Dham route in Uttarakhand were found sub-standard, according to officials. The Char Dham yatra began on April 22 with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines and is currently in full swing.

The samples were taken between May 9 and 12 through a mobile testing van provided by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The first-of-its-kind exercise was conducted purely for surveillance purposes and to spread awareness among consumers.

The samples included packed and loose products like milk, oil, and biscuit and they were collected from restaurants, dhabas, and retail shops falling on the Char Dham route.

State Food and Drug Analysis Laboratory Commissioner R.S Kathait said, “We conducted the exercise for surveillance purposes. The samples were tested in the mobile van itself. It’s not final testing. No legal action would be taken in this regard. We will send the fact-finding in this regard to the higher authorities. At their level, it will be found the suppliers of items which were found-sub-standard. Then only the notice will be issued to suppliers.”

We are sending the food mobile testing van provided by the FSSAI to the Uttarakhand government across the state for similar drives, he said.

Kathait said they have found the samples sub-standard and they can’t say there are unsafe for consumption.

“For instance, in milk samples, we found the fat percentage less than the standard limit. We can’t say it’s unsafe to consume it. But, it is an economic offence,” he said.

