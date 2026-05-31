Rudraprayag, The Kedarnath Yatra was temporarily halted on Sunday, and pilgrims were stopped at safe locations following an orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department forecasting heavy rains and storms in the region, officials said.

Kedarnath Yatra temporarily halted due to bad weather in Uttarakhand

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The district administration directed officials to accommodate all pilgrims currently on the route at the nearest holding centres immediately.

District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said the administration was fully prepared to deal with any adverse situation arising from the weather conditions.

"Following the orange alert for heavy rainfall and storms in Rudraprayag, instructions have been issued to stop all pilgrims at the nearest safe locations. Sector officers deployed in landslide-prone areas, including Sonprayag and Gaurikund, have been directed to ensure no pilgrim moves forward until the weather clears," he said.

Rajwar said the yatra was halted around 9.45 am as a precaution to ensure pilgrim safety.

Due to continuous rainfall and adverse weather, Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swarup temporarily suspended the Kedarnath Yatra as a precaution.

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{{^usCountry}} Swarup directed officials to prioritise pilgrim safety, ignore rumours, and remain at their designated locations as the yatra will resume smoothly once the weather improves. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Swarup directed officials to prioritise pilgrim safety, ignore rumours, and remain at their designated locations as the yatra will resume smoothly once the weather improves. {{/usCountry}}

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The officials urged pilgrims to check the latest weather updates before travelling and strictly follow administrative guidelines.

The administration is continuously monitoring the situation and making necessary arrangements to ensure the convenience and safety of the travellers, officials said.

Sector magistrates, police force, and teams from the District Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, and National Disaster Response Force are on high alert across their respective zones, they said.

The officials will issue fresh instructions regarding the resumption of the pilgrimage after a reassessment of the weather and safety conditions.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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