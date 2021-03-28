Mahakumbh 2021: Seers, saints choose flowers over colours for Holi celebrations

To ensure effective compliance with Covid-19 norms, Akhadas, seers and social organisations in the Mahakumbh area in Haridwar are opting for flower petals instead of traditional colours for Holi celebrations.

The apex body of Akhadas, the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, has announced that no colours or water spraying will be done at Akhadas and their Kumbh camps.

Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri said that owing to the surge in Covid-19 cases, Akhadas and saints have decided to opt for flowers instead of colours as it will ensure social distancing and avoiding of touching one another. Akhadas will abide by the standard operating procedures for Mahakumbh for the Holi festival as well as for the Mahakumbh fair.

“Safety of people is paramount. And with the blessings of Ganga and precautions by everyone, soon we will be able to diminish the impact of Coronavirus,” said Akhada Parishad president Shri Mahant Narendra Giri.

BJP state president Madan Kaushik, who is the city legislator, is also making sure that flowers are used in the Holi functions that he is attending.

In wake of the huge rush for the Holi festival, state roadways has increased the number of buses for Uttar Pradesh.

Additional regional manager, roadways transport, Prateek Jain, said that on several routes like Lucknow, Moradabad, Muzzafarnagar, Bareilly, Meerut, the frequency of buses has been increased to meet the passenger rush on Holi festival.