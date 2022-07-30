Mahendra Bhatt replaces Madan Kaushik as Uttarakhand BJP president

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) central leadership on Saturday appointed former MLA Mahendra Bhatt as the president of the party’s Uttarakhand state unit, according to a release issued by the party.

Bhatt, who was defeated by Rajendra Singh Bhandari of the Congress in this year’s assembly election, will replace Madan Kaushik.

An official release from the party’s central office in Delhi said that BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Mahendra Bhatt as the state president of Uttarakhand BJP.